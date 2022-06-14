COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Both Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and Coeur d'Alene police (CDAPD) sent out press releases Monday morning stating they were investigating reports of a dancer exposing their genitals at Pride in the Park on Saturday.
CDAPD clarified that none of the reports came from first-hand witnesses. They came from people who viewed a edited video wherein the dancer's groin was blurred out.
KHQ has viewed the original, unblurred video posted to social media. It does not appear that the dancer exposed themselves at any point.
We are still waiting for official word from CDAPD.
Last Updated: June 14 at 9:30 a.m.
North Idaho law enforcement had their hands full over the weekend dealing with the arrest of 31 men associated with a hate group on their way to the Pride in the Park event. Now, they are looking into another potential crime.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports that one of the dancers at the event may have exposed their genitals to the crowd.
KCSO didn't have anything else to share about the alleged exposure. They only said that CdA police have jurisdiction and that they will provide assistance if needed.