SPOKANE, Wash. - Pride. It's a Spokane parade like no other.
"There are people who are wearing any and all versions of the rainbow, myself included. They're decked out in rainbow makeup, furry costumes, fairy costumes," Nick Franco, Community Grand Marshall, said.
To Franco, he said the pride parade is about acceptance.
"In the Inland Northwest, we're not as accepted as this parade might suggest. And that's why I think this parade is so important, it's to communicate to people that one we're here, we're real people, we're not going to go anywhere, and we're just wanting to be us," Franco said.
Franco said LGBTQ+ rights have come a long way, but as a nation, there's still some necessary steps to take.
"I think it's a really great opportunity just to see the onlookers shouting love to you, it's really cool," Franco said.
Pride's theme this year was to thrive, not just survive. Pride says they'll continue to march every year to honor the memory of those who fought to exist, especially those 50 years ago, who fought in the Stonewall riots in New York City. That riot took place in the early hours of a June morning, which is why pride is celebrated in June. They’re here to celebrate the beauty of their existence and their future.