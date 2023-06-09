SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been 31 years that we as a community have celebrated Spokane Pride and we are never going back.
On June 10, join the community for the annual Spokane Pride Parade & Festival taking place by the Riverfront Park at 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
After the parade, there will be a festival with vendors and food trucks!
If you are wanting to continue the celebrations after the parade, there are other events happening throughout the month.
- Pride Bar Crawl
- On June 17, Globe Bar & Kitchen will be hosting Pride Bar Crawl. The event will kick off at The Globe Bar & Kitchen with a drag show, six other venues, and wraps up with an after party at nYne Bar & Bistro!
- 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Spokane Pride to support more LGBTQ+ Pride in our community! If you are interested, you can buy tickets HERE.
- Pride in Perry
- On June 24, the Odyssey Youth Movement is hosting this family friendly event near the Perry District at 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. There will be vendors, activities, story times, food specials, local businesses, entertainment, and more!
- If you have questions about the event, email events@odysseyyouth.org
For the full list of events and more information, visit the Spokane Pride website!