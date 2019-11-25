BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - A Priest River man was life flighted and later passed away at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Bonner County Sunday evening.
Idaho State Police say 38-year-old Nichelette Greene of Spokane Valley was traveling southbound on Vay Rd. and struck 28-year-old Leo Welke of Priest River, who was walking on the road.
Welke was transported by Life Flight to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced deceased. The incident continues to be under investigation.
The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Vay Rd. about 20 miles south of Sandpoint around 5:09 p.m. Sunday night.
