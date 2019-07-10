PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - KHQ has confirmed with the Bonner County Prosecutor that Stephen Lott, who was arrested and charged in his wife's 2004 death in 2016, has entered an Alford Plea in the case.
Lott entered the Alford plea, in which he does not admit guilty, but does admit there's likely enough evidence to convict him, to Manslaughter and Concealing a Body from Authorities. He will be sentenced in September.
Christine Lott, a 34-year-old mother of three from Priest River, was last seen on March 25, 2004. Her husband told deputies he'd dropped her off at a store, and that's the last time he saw her. He told police that he believed she may have run off someone.
For 12 years, the case was considered cold. Then Christine Lott's body was found in the Kootenai County woods along a forest service road. Stephen Lott had long been a person of interest in his wife's death, but detectives didn't have enough evidence to arrest him. That changed when he wrote a letter to a family member, contradicting what he'd long told police. That was enough to lead investigators to file a first-degree murder charge, and for a grand jury to agree.
Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall says he was working at the prosecutor's office in 2004 when Christine Lott disappeared and has been wanting to get closure on this case ever since.
"This is a case that we all worked really hard on. There were thousands of man hours put into this," Marshall said.
KHQ also spoke with one of Stephen Lott's other ex-wives, who said that the Bonner County Prosecutors answered their prayers. Marshall says it’s still unclear why Stephen Lott killed his wife, and they’ll likely never know. Detectives were told, in 2004, that the couple had been arguing before her disappearance but Lott has remained silent on the matter since.