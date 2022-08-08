WASHINGTON - Spokane County has released the numbers for the Washington August Primary Election now that all of the votes have been tabulated. The results will be certified August 16.
Washington has a Top 2 Primary which lets voters to choose among all candidates running for each office. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary election qualify for the general election. Voters don't have to declare any party affiliation.
U.S. SENATE:
- Tiffany Smiley (R): 622,340 (33.5%)
- Patty Murray (D): 978,269 (52.6%)
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 5:
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R): 98,117 (51.1%)
- Natasha Hill (D): 58,473 (30.5%)
- Sean Clynch (R): 15,107 (7.9%)
- Ann Marie Danimus (D): 19,992 (10.4%)
SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF:
- John Nowels (R): 65,201 (53.8%)
- Michael Zollars (R): 17,976 (14.8%)
- Wade Nelson (R): 34,436 (28.4%)
SPOKANE COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY:
- Deb Conklin (non-partisan): 36,255 (27.1%)
- Stephanie Olsen (R): 26,832 (20.1%)
- Larry Haskell (R): 37,420 (28%)
- Stefanie Collins (R): 32,250 (24.1%)
SPOKANE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5:
- Al French (R): 12,515 (41.1%)
- Maggie Yates (D): 13,544 (44.5%)
- Don Harmon (R): 3,470 (11.4%)
- Tara Carter (independent): 859 (2.8%)
