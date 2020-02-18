SPOKANE, Wash. - Primus is coming to Spokane along with Wolfmother and Battles as the newly-renovated Pavilion at Riverfront Park begins hosting concerts this summer.
Primus will make a stop in downtown Spokane on Tuesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. for its "A Tribute to Kings" tour, joined by Wolfmother and Battles.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale begins Thursday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., with tickets starting at $39.95. All ages can attend, but you must be 21 and older to drink.
Spokane Riverfront Park announced the concert Tuesday morning. The Pavilion also has concerts from Louis the Child (with Jai Wolf, EVAN GIIA) and Rebelution (with Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi, DJ Mackle) scheduled this summer.
SPOKANE PAVILION CONCERTS PRESENTS: @primus - A Tribute to Kings with special guests @wolfmother and @BATTLES this summer on Tuesday, July 28 starting at 6:00PM. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 21 at 10:00AM! https://t.co/FD5NoAO7sm pic.twitter.com/ASVeqtlbOw— Riverfront Spokane (@SpoRiverfrontPk) February 18, 2020
Primus performed in Spokane this past fall, a special guest during Slayer's farewell tour stop at the Spokane Arena in November.
