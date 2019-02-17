SEATTLE - Prior to President Trump's February 15 announcement that he had declared a national state of emergency to erect barriers between the U.S. and Mexico, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he was "disappointed but not surprised," by the president's intent.
Ferguson's full statement, which was issued on February 14, can be read here:
"I'm disappointed, but not surprised, to see the president is once again exceeding his authority in violation of the Constitution. My legal team has been reviewing the issue for some time. In short, declaring a state of 'emergency' to build his wall is unlawful. We are working with members of our congressional delegation to determine if this action depletes federal funds flowing to Washington. If Washington is harmed, my office will take appropriate steps to block this unlawful action, just as we've blocked more than a dozen legal and unconstitutional policies of this president."
The next day, President Trump announced that he had signed the appropriate paperwork to declare an emergency on the border.
According to the Associated Press, the president said, "Sadly, we'll be sued and sadly it will go through a process and happily we'll win."