WASHINGTON - On March 27, 2020 the federal government passed the CARES Act, which provided relief for more federal student loan borrowers. This has since been extended, now until February.
The current student loan borrower relief package includes:
- Suspension of payments
- Stop all interest accrual
- All months, even if no payment is made, will count towards loan forgiveness programs
- No negative credit reporting for suspended payments
- End to debt collection activity, including wage garnishment
- Any payments borrowers choose to pay will be applied to the loan account
These went into effect automatically.
Washington borrowers with commercially-owned private loans who are struggling to make their payments may be eligible for expanded relief.
The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions has secured relief options with many private student loan servicers to expand on the protections the federal government granted to federal student loan borrowers.
Relief options for private loans include:
- Providing a minimum of 90 fays of forbearance
- Waiving late payment feed
- Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting
- Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days
- Working with borrowers to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs
Private servicers providing relief:
- Aspire Resources, Inc.
- College Ave Student Loan Servicing, LLC
- Earnest Operations
- Edfinancial
- Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation
- Lendkey Technologies, Inc.
- MOHELA
- Navient
- Nelnet
- SoFi Lending Corp.
- United Guaranty Services, Inc.
- Upstart Network, Inc.
- Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority
- Vermont Student Assistance Corporation
