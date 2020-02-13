SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest may be months away, but the time to start scoping out your competition is now.
Happening Friday, Feb. 14, a dozen teams from Spokane will go head-to-head for the chance to win a $5,000 cash prize during games of 5-on-5 basketball at the Hooptown USA Tournament.
"For many former players, basketball was the most fun when there was something on the line," Connor Walsh, Hooptown USA Program and Events Manager, said. "There are tons of adults that continue to play the sport because they love the competitive outlet it provides. We are excited to provide an opportunity for adults to compete for something again besides just pride, to compete for the chance to win $5,000."
The tournament is free for people to come and watch, as registration for the games has already closed.
"We will have the best basketball officials in Spokane, we will track stats just like they do in the pros and we will use an exciting new end of game format that will create a game-winning shot in every game to provide an incredible basketball playing experience for adult players from Spokane and all over the state," Walsh said.
Here is the Hooptown USA Tournament Schedule:
Friday, Feb. 14 – HUB Sports Center
6:00-9:30pm
Saturday, Feb. 15 – HUB Sports Center
8:00am-3:00pm
Sunday, Feb. 16 – Warehouse
9:00am (Quarterfinals)
12:00-2:30pm (Semifinals)
4:00pm (Finals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.