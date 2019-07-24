SPOKANE, Wash. - When a powerful wind storm came roaring through the Spokane area Tuesday night, a loud bang took James Apker by surprise.
"I turned on the light and that monstrosity is what I found," Apker said.
What he found was his father's '67 Ford Mustang, buried underneath the neighbor’s trampoline. Somehow, the trampoline flew over power lines and came crashing down on his family's prized possession.
"It's not just a car, it's not; my father has had this for 52 years," Apker said.
James said his father drove that car off the lot in California; his parents took it on their honeymoon; two kids grew up in the back seats, and it’s been across the country. The car still runs to this day.
But the car had to stay in Spokane this week, as James' father is in Seattle getting cancer treatment.
"It's a lot of stress my father doesn't need right now," Apker said.
James' said between him and his neighbor, neither have the right insurance to cover this, and with his father's birthday being this weekend, all James wants is for his dad to come home, and not have to worry about seeing a big dent on the mustang.
"It may just be a car to you; it may just be a hunk of metal. But to me and my family, it's a lot more than that," Apker said.
James set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help pay off the damages, which can be found HERE.