Pro-gun rally held on Monday in support of Virginia
Gun rights activists crowded the McEuen Park Pavilion on Monday to support their fellow activists on the other side of the country.
An estimated 22,000 activists gathered at the Virginia Capitol on Monday. Their goal was to urge Virginia state lawmakers to reject sweeping measures that would limit the spread of firearms.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office estimates about 300 people peacefully assembled at the McEuen Park Pavilion to rally for Second Amendment rights in Virginia and at home in Idaho.
Tim Kastning, Alex Barron, Cornel Rasor, Danielle Ahrens and Rick Whitehead spoke to the crowd about defending their constitutional rights. Matt Shea was originally expected to speak, but organizers told KHQ he was called back to Olympia for the legislative session.
