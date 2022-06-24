SPOKANE, Wa - Today’s Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade was a big win for pro-life supporters. Some across the nation are celebrating, including people here in the Inland Northwest.
We spoke to the Family of Faith Community Church Senior Pastor Danny Green and he says it’s been a long time coming.
“It’s a great decision. We’re grateful because we believe that at conception they are humans, they’re babies,” Pastor Green said.
Babies, that Green says, have a right to life.
“We know that they’re fearfully and wonderfully made. They’re knit together in our mother's womb. We believe that with all of our hearts,” Pastor Green said.
Green and other members of his congregation participate in TCAPP, which is where members of the church congregate outside of Planned Parenthood in Spokane, according to Green.
“We’re there to worship The Lord. And praise The Lord for all that he’s doing in our lives. We’re not here to yell, scream, and get angry at them. We’re just here to know that it’s not right. We love to see that there are no more abortions going on. There are lots of people that are in need of having a child.”
The church won’t have to congregate in Idaho anytime soon. In just 30 days, it will be a felony in the State of Idaho to have an abortion after the state legislature passed a trigger law back in 2020.
“Idaho’s on the right path and Washington needs a lot of help,” Green said.
The law that will take effect in Idaho makes exceptions for rape, incest, and saving the mother’s life, but Green says that’s a hard one.
“That’s a hard thing. I understand that but I still believe that the little baby in there doesn’t have anything to do with what that person did to that woman. It’s bad, and I understand that,” Green said.
After today’s landmarking decision Pastor Green says, “I believe that we are moving in the right direction. We just got to keep moving. Don’t stop. We just got to keep moving forward and just be what he (God) wants us to be.”
We reached out to the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations… as well as the Human Rights Education Institute for comment on today’s historical decision, but neither one got back to us in time for publication.