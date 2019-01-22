Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - We all know firefighters use water to battle fires, but a local brewery is now using something else to help them: Beer.

The Camp Fire, the most devastating wildfire in California state history, burned over 150,000 acres, destroyed 13,000 homes and took the lives of 85 people.

Months later, as families continue to recover, a local brewery in the Lilac City is doing their part to help.

Over the last couple weeks, No-Li Brewhouse has been selling a newly created beer. The beer comes in specially designed glasses, with $3 from every pint being donated.

"It did feel good, the overwhelming response from the community here," No-Li Director of Marketing Bill Powers said. "I think they saw a need and they saw what looked like a delicious beer that could help that."

The beer has been so popular, they actually ran out of glasses to give away.

"Sometimes January is a slow month for everybody," Powers said. "We got 1,000 pint glasses to give away and they were gone in 4-5 days. We were giving out coupons for when more arrived in the mail."

On Tuesday, No Li sent a check for $2,500 to help with the Camp Fire relief efforts.

They're now collecting another $2,500 to go to firefighters here in Washington state.

Raising more than $5,000 so far, No-Li isn't done yet, now focusing on helping a local family who recently lost everything.

"I think what's really great about this and about the demand that we've seen is because of the response we've bought more pint glasses and after this $5,000 we raise, we're going to raise another $5,000," Powers said.

No-Li says they're proud to be part of a city like Spokane.

"We're just going to keep rolling with all this good energy the community has brought," said Powers.

The Fight Fire Pale Ale is available through the end of January, with a portion of all the proceeds going to help these three causes.

"There's something a little more viral about this one," Powers said about the promotion. "That response was overwhelming and it just kind of goes to show the kind of community that's around here. When they see a need, they answer the call."