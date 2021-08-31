SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 9 Lieutenant Cody Traber's body will be moved from the Spokane County Medical Examiner's office to Heritage Funeral Home in West Spokane this afternoon via a procession starting at 1:30 p.m.
Lieutenant Traber died last Thursday night after responding to a wildland fire call around U.S. 395 and Wandermere Road. According to a statement from Spokane County Fire District 9 Division Chief Bob Shindelar, Traber and fellow responding firefighters weren't able to see evidence of a fire, so they moved to the Wandermere Bridge for a better vantage point, where Lieutenant Traber fell from the bridge and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tuesday's procession is expected to last around 20 minutes. This is not a funeral procession, as plans for a memorial service will be announced at a future date, according to yesterday's statement.
Division Chief Shindelar said today's procession will mostly involve Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel, and some from other stations where Lieutenant Traber worked throughout his career. Shindelar said the procession for Traber's actual funeral will be larger and involve more agencies. Details on the funeral procession will also be announced at a later date.
Governor Jay Inslee sent his condolences on Twitter to families of Lieutenant Traber, and Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse.