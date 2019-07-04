Fireworks professionals across the Inland Northwest are preparing to light up the sky for the 4th of July. Here’s how they make it happen.
The Pyro Spectaculars crew is putting on the show in Riverfront Park this year, and they estimate the fireworks will last about 15 to 18 minutes. Crews say it takes massive amounts of time to prepare for a show. Setup takes a minimum of two days, and choreographing and loading the truck take much longer.
Pyro Spectaculars says they like to have a 20 to 25 person crew out running the show, and most of the Riverfront Park fireworks will be lit by hand. Shooter boss Matt King is a nine year veteran of the fireworks team. Here’s what he had to say to the question, “does this job ever get old?”
“Never,” King said. “There are times that are obviously that are a little more difficult than others when it comes to this, but it’s always worth it, for sure.”
King and his crews are constantly training on how to keep the show safe. He says they have safety protocols in place for before, during and after the show. The crew says perimeter fences and police officers will be present to keep the fireworks staging area secure.
The Riverfront Park fireworks show starts tonight at 10 p.m., and more information about fireworks shows across the Inland Northwest is available here.