A University of Idaho professor previously placed on administrative leave has now been barred from campus.

According to a Vandal Alert, journalism professor Denise Bennett was barred from the Moscow campus Wednesday, stating that she admitted to police using meth and having access to firearms.

The alert sent out read: “Denise Bennett has been barred from Moscow Campus. Recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms. If seen on campus, call 911.”

Bennett had been placed on administrative leave last week after speaking out about the handling of the University's grant funding.