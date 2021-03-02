SPOKANE, Wash. - First responders are getting another tool in their toolbox. But it’s in the form of a note that will get to them before they get to your home when you dial 911.
The Isaac Foundation created the Isaac Alert program with Spokane County Dispatch and Spokane Fire Department. If you have a child on the autism spectrum and other disabilities, you can sign up and put a note in for dispatchers and first responders for your home. That means, when they get a call for that address, first responders will have that additional knowledge and be more effective.
You can also add specific details about your child like if they have trouble communicating or if they are at risk for wandering.
To sign up for the alerts, you can download “The Isaac Foundation” app or go here: http://www.theisaacfoundation.org/isaac-alert-program
Other parts of the Autism in the Wild program include station monthly special needs fire station visits, first responders training program, and monthly emergency preparedness workshops for parents or caregivers.
