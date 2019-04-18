Bentley is ready to do some good.
He was trained by inmates in the Coyote Ridge Dogs program.
Bentley spent the last 6 weeks sleeping in a prison cell with his trainers.
He's now graduated and working at Northwest Counseling Center in Spokane.
Ten minutes into his “shift”, Bentley was already calming patients through their brain wave scans sessions, and Nuro and Bio feedback therapies, for patients with traumatic brain injuries.
He’s learned basic tricks, like sit and stay, but more advanced tricks too. He can rest his head on someone on command, or even hug them.
We'll have more on Bentley and the program tonight on KHQ Local News