Program Note: American Ninja Warrior finale moved to Friday due to NBC News election coverage

PROGRAM NOTE: Due to special election coverage from NBC News, KHQ's programming is shifting Wednesday night. 

Wednesday night's programming is as followed: 

  • NBC Special Election Coverage 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Jeopardy! 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Wheel of Fortune 8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • The Wall 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Dateline 10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

The Season Finale of American Ninja Warrior will air Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

