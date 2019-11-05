SPOKANE, Wash. - Progress on the Manito Park Mirror Pond is "humming along" according to Spokane Parks and Recreation.
Crews have been pumping muck out of the pond and up to a stock pile onsite. Next steps for the project will include deepening the pond to increase volume and reduce algae bloom.
Treatment wetland will also be installed to filter out phosphorous and nitrogen before it rebuilds.
Eventually, water will be reintroduced to the pond and a yearly pond management plan will be implemented to keep the pond healthy after the rehabilitation is complete.
