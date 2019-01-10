Progress has been made on the North Spokane Corridor project which is set to be complete by 2029. One of the latest developments is the purchasing and tearing down of the Zip Trip by Altamont and 3rd.
In addition, there are two bridges over Freya which are in the wrap up stage. They are also working to extend the main line to Columbia which is going to include the complete build out of the interchange at Freya. Plus, they are working on the railroad realignment project. They have already realigned the first mile to make room for the freeway.