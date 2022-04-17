SPOKANE, Wash. - Another example of the Spokane community rallying around one of its own.
This time it comes in the form of a local restaurant holding a fundraiser Sunday afternoon, in honor of a woman injured in last week's shooting outside of Lucky's Pub downtown.
"When one door closes, another one opens. Trust the universe. Less is more. Hearts wide open."
Those are the powerful words posted on Facebook by Prohibition Gastropub chef and owner Michael Wiley on Wednesday, announcing Sunday afternoon's fundraiser in honor of Katelyn Corigliano.
"Wiley uses the phrase hearts wide open," said Gabe Means, Prohibition Gastropub's general manager. "It seems to be a very broad term the more I learn about it, but it's emblematic of the industry around here."
Means said he's never met Corigliano, and she doesn't work at Prohibition. But, she's a member of the Spokane restaurant community, so springing into action?
"It's just always what we've done," said Means. "It's what my family's raised me to do, it's what Wiley's trained me to do. I don't know if it's a Spokane thing, but it's definitely a thing in this industry in Spokane."
Chef Wiley said on Facebook they initially weren't going to be open on Sunday, even though Easter is traditionally one of their busiest days of the year.
Instead? In the post, Chef Wiley said he saw an opportunity to choose love, and lean into the holiday.
"It's impulsive at this point, you just do it," said Means.
Prohibition Gastropub will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday, with a limited menu: just Korean corn dogs, their dirts blue cheese fries, and a cocktail menu. All proceeds will be going to help Corigliano during her recovery.
"You're going to get an awesome time, with some awesome food, and an awesome crew, for a good cause," Means said.
Means said he plans to have information on how to help each of the victims from last week's shooting ready for folks when they walk in the door, too. Another way the team at Prohibition is keeping their hearts wide open.
And the community's reaction to their announcement?
"From what I can tell it's going to be nuts, but we're happy to have you come join the chaos," said Means.
To visit Katelyn Corigliano's GoFundMe, click here.
Nate Beier is another victim of the shooting. Click here to visit Beier's GoFundMe.