Project ID delivering Christmas stockings to home of 200 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

SPOKANE, Wash. - Project ID volunteers put together Christmas stockings for a home of 200 people who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Spokane. Over the next few days, Santa will be delivering those stockings.
"People with [intellectual and developmental disabilities] are isolated and need connection that is why Project ID's programs started over six years ago," Executive Director Bob Hutchinson said. "We have been doing online art classes, Zumba class, Church services, Bingo nights, story hour, interviews of members and many more activities. We delivered Easter baskets, Halloween goodies and now Christmas Stocking."
Project ID is a non-profit organization created to provide recreation, socialization, work, personal development and transitional opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Spokane County.
