Project SEARCH Propels Students Into Workforce

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Work and life can sometimes feel like we’re just spinning our wheels.
Every now and then, we need a little reminder of just how lucky we are to live in a community that embraces including everyone.
And that’s where a project comes in.
“I had a real struggle with memory and tests,” Rylee Wilfong said.
Wilfong is one of several Project SEARCH interns.
Project SEARCH is a program that helps those with intellectual or developmental disabilities transition to life after high school and gain necessary skills that’ll propel them into the workforce.
Kootenai Health is one of several businesses that take on interns, like Emily, who’s been in the program since September.
Her life coach, Abbie Waters, says she’s already seen great improvements.
“Even her parents are saying that she is an adult now and it's just awesome to see that she wants to work and wants to have a job and wants to be a professional,” Waters said.
Though it may just be a place to start, some Project SEARCH have went on to be fully employed by the places they intern at.
An end goal that Project SEARCH Director, Theresa Moran, loves to see.
“For instance, last year we had six students graduate out of our program and five are very nicely employed in jobs that they have no plans of leaving,” Moran said.
It’s a small step, but one that’ll hopefully pay off in the long run.
If you’d like to learn more about the program, click here.