OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Coville Tribes announced Colville Confederated Tribes councilmember and prolific artist, Virgil "Smoker" Marchand, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at the age of 71.
A self-taught artist, Marchand excelled in bronze and steelwork sculptures, with his work featured across the region, including Spokane. The Salmon Chief in Huntington Park watches of the Spokane Falls, made for the 2014 dedication of the park. His work, some in collaboration with Spokane Tribe artist Jeff Ferguson, is featured elsewhere in Spokane, including a statue at the Division St. freeway exit and along the pedestrian plaza near City Hall.
His work can be found outside the Omak Stampede Museum & Visitor Center, in front of the Colville Fuels Tribal Trails, in Omak Eastside Park, at the Chief Joseph Rest Area, along Highway 155, in Conconully, and elsewhere in the region, including Idaho, British Columbia, and Arizona.
To read more about Marchand and his impact on the community, see the tribute from our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
The Lucy F. Covington Government Center and Colville Tribal Government announced it will be closed Jan. 19-20 in honor of Marchand.
"Not only will his memory live on through his art and sculptures, but through all of the lives Smoker has impacted over the years," they stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and communities during this time."
A rosary will be held at the Omak Longhouse on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., and his funeral will be at Inchelium School on Friday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m.
Nespelem B&GC will be open Friday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for club kids' parents to attend services for Smoker. The Nespelem Community Center will be closed to public use Saturday and Sunday for a personal family event. Normal winter hours will resume on Monday.