SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted robber, who committed most of his crimes in King County, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of Spokane-area crimes in 2015.
Our partners with The Spokesman-Review report 53-year-old Vance Bartley was charged three years ago with three kidnapping charges and two counts of robbery. The charges were made in connection with robberies at two Sally's Beauty locations in Spokane and Spokane Valley.
Investigators believe Bartley robbed the store at 15735 E. Broadway Ave and threatened to shoot an employee if she didn't comply with his demands. He then tied her up with a phone cord, took her phone and threatened to kill her if she called police.
Prior to his arrest for crimes in Spokane, Bartley was previously convicted of six counts of robbery in King County.
Bartley pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful imprisonment stemming from the Sally's Beauty cases on May 9, 2015. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree burglary.
Bartley was sentenced to the statutory maximum 24 years in prison on May 15.