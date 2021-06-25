Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

Triple digit temperatures are set to arrive this weekend, bringing the most extreme and prolonged heat wave in record history for Inland northwest.  

High pressure continues to strengthen over the next several days and then parks itself over the Pacific northwest through the end of next week. 

Daytime highs will be in the 100-110 ° for what is looking like a 6 to 7 day stretch. For Spokane, this would tie the record for Spokane's longest streak of 100° days which was last set back in 1928. It is also the largest number of 100+ degree days in one calendar year.  

Stay hydrated, stay in a cool place and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.  

 

Tags