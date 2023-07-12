Prominent, Native Colville Artist, Ric Gendron passes away

SPOKANE, WASH- Ric Gendron a prominent Native American painter passed away over the weekend, after a battle with cancer.
According to his family, a funeral will take place today in Grand Coulee.
Gendron, of the Arrow Lakes people, a member of the Arrow Lakes Band of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
He attended Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, and Eastern Washington University.
According to his bio on ARTSWA, in 2012, he was the single subject of a traveling exhibition that was shown in 2013 at the Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner (Northwestern Washington) and at the Museum of Contemporary Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, among other locations.
Locally, his art is featured on the side of the Ruby Hotel.