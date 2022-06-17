Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Cranberry Sauce (impound #43029) is an adult gray short haired cat. She's a sweet girl, who's a little shy and uncertain around dogs. She also might seem a little standoffish in the shelter, but that should change when she gets into her forever home. She loves ear scratches, and will make a great pet.
- Liberty (impound #40133) is an adult black short haired cat. She's also a little shy in her surroundings right now, but she'll respond very quickly to being loved in better surroundings! She's an affectionate girl, and can't wait to be your best friend.
- Poppy (impound #40444) is an adult brown and white pit mix. She's a playful, energetic, happy girl, who can't wait to be loved. She looks like she's had puppies in the past, so now it's time for someone to take care of her! She'd also like an introduction to any animals she'll be living with.
- Spencer (impound #43210) is an adult black Australia Shepherd mix. He's a bigger boy, who's quite striking! He's a hugger, and loves to cuddle and play. He was polite around Jax, but was eager to make friends. He'll make a wonderful pet!