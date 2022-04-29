Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Saffron (impound #40775) is an adult orange and white cat. This sweet boy just wants to be loved. He's sick of being in the shelter, which is why he seems so shy. It takes him a little to warm up, but as soon as he knows he's comfortable and safe, he'll come out of his shell!
- Javier (impound #40705) is an adult brown tabby cat. This handsome boy doesn't hide the way to his heart! He loves being around people, and he's always up for scarfing down treats! He's affectionate and happy, and can't wait to get into his forever home.
- Razzor (impound #41202) is a young adult merle (grey and black) blue heeler mix. He's a fun boy, who can't wait to become your best friend. He's eager to be around people and other animals, and just wants a loving home where he can run around and get lots of playtime. He'll do best with a space to let out all of his energy.
- Bacca (impound #40872) is an older adult tan and black pit/mastiff mix? We're not really sure what he is, but he sure is a cutie! He's a little overeager with other animals - at least smaller ones, so he'd probably do best in a home where it's just him. Still, he's very friendly with people, and is actually pretty calm. He'll love a home where he can lots of love and attention. Not to mention... look at that smile!!!!