Promo Picks 12/23
Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax!
 
All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS, because they're back open again! And don't forget, adoption fees are just $28 for dogs and $18 for cats through Sunday, December 26th!
Panda

- Panda (impound #37362) is an adult black and white short haired cat. He's a big boy, but it's all just more to love! He's a happy, calm, content love bug, who will just flop in your arms, and purr up a storm. He'll be a perfect buddy for lounging around all day... all 21 pounds of him!

Prince

- Prince (impound #37453) is an adult black and white medium-long haired cat. It must be big cat day, because this gentleman is also a lot to love, but he'll make it very easy! He's calm, sweet, and happy to cuddle up with you. He's a beautiful boy with the personality to match.

Diesel

- Diesel (impound #37144) is a young adult black pit mix, with a white spot on his chest. He's a happy, playful, energetic boy, who loves making friends. He was really interested in Jax, but was just as excited to be around new people. He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for his energy, and give him lots of love.

Jacks
- Jacks (impound #36391) is a young adult black lab mix. He's a bundle of energy, who can't wait to be your best friend! He's a smart cookie, who great at sniffing out the treats in your pocket. He seems eager to please, and will respond really well to a home that can keep him occupied and adored.

