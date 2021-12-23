- Panda (impound #37362) is an adult black and white short haired cat. He's a big boy, but it's all just more to love! He's a happy, calm, content love bug, who will just flop in your arms, and purr up a storm. He'll be a perfect buddy for lounging around all day... all 21 pounds of him!
- Prince (impound #37453) is an adult black and white medium-long haired cat. It must be big cat day, because this gentleman is also a lot to love, but he'll make it very easy! He's calm, sweet, and happy to cuddle up with you. He's a beautiful boy with the personality to match.
- Diesel (impound #37144) is a young adult black pit mix, with a white spot on his chest. He's a happy, playful, energetic boy, who loves making friends. He was really interested in Jax, but was just as excited to be around new people. He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for his energy, and give him lots of love.