Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS
.
- Sofia (impound #36824) is an adult dilute torbi and white medium haired. She's a sweet girl who's curious and loves to know what's going on around her, and she'll tell you all about it! She's a beautiful girl with the personality to match.
- Barney is an adult orange cat. He's a big kiddo, who loves to be loved. He's calm, happy and affectionate, and would love a home that will let him snuggle up and lounge.
- Bug (impound #37070) is an adult black and brown German shepherd and (maybe) malamute mix. He's a happy, playful boy, who likes making friends, but he's very skittish in the shelter. He's hoping to find a home that can give him some time to settle in and really be himself.
- Junior (impound #36817) is an young adult tan pitbull. He's a silly, smiling boy, who can't wait to have a family to call his own! He's polite, curious and playful, and will make a great pet.