July 14

Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.

Bond cat.jpg
- Bond (impound #42371) is an adult black cat. He's a sweet guy, who came into the shelter very underweight. He's working on fattening up, but he still has a long way to go, so he's very interested in food as you might imagine! He's friendly and loves a good ear scratch.
Chai cat (1).jpg
- Chai (impound #42028) is an adult orange and white cat. He's a pretty boy, who's just as sweet as his name. He gets over-stimulated easily in the shelter, and he might be a little standoffish at first, but he's really a sweet cat once you give him a chance. He's very cautious of dogs, and was pretty alarmed that Jax tried to say hi to him.
 
Houdini dog.jpg
- Houdini (impound #44366) is an adult white malamute mix. She's a beautiful girl who is currently blowing her coat for the summer! She's curious and polite, but a little skittish too. She was very friendly with Jax, and was really interested in getting some lovin' from her new friends. She'll do great in a home that can take her on adventures, and probably keep her in the air conditioning!
 
Stanley dog.jpg
- Stanley (impound #42951) is a young adult tan and black pit and/or mouth cur mix. He's an energetic, happy boy, who can't wait to be friends! He seems to really like playtime, and would probably do well either as the only dog in your home, or with other big dogs who can meet his level of enthusiasm. He'd like to have a daily outlet for his energy, in a home where he's loved.

