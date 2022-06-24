Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday June 23rd

- Hairy Potter (impound #43648) is an adult long-haired brown tabby cat. He's a big boy, who's got a whole lot of love to give. He's curious and calm around dogs who are polite, and will make a great pet!
- Moscow (impound #42058) is an adult medium-haired grey and white cat. This handsome gentleman has the personality to match his good looks! He's definitely a smart cookie too, who knows how to get what he wants, and he always gets his way. He's very treat motivated, which means it'll be easy to find your way into his heart!
- Kingston (impound #43348) is an older adult/young senior black and brown Rottweiler mix. This cutie is a tank. He's a big, heavy boy, who is obviously very into eating treats. He loves making friends, and was very interested in Jax, but not to the point of being overly pushy. He's friendly, playful, and still has a lot of spunk!