Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday June 23rd
Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
 
The shelter is currently FULL with dogs, so SCRAPS is running a special from Friday to Sunday, where it's just $28 to adopt ANY dog! The fee just covers the cost of their license for a year.
 
Hairy Potter cat.jpg

- Hairy Potter (impound #43648) is an adult long-haired brown tabby cat. He's a big boy, who's got a whole lot of love to give. He's curious and calm around dogs who are polite, and will make a great pet!

Moscow cat.jpg

- Moscow (impound #42058) is an adult medium-haired grey and white cat. This handsome gentleman has the personality to match his good looks! He's definitely a smart cookie too, who knows how to get what he wants, and he always gets his way. He's very treat motivated, which means it'll be easy to find your way into his heart!

Kingston dog.jpg

- Kingston (impound #43348) is an older adult/young senior black and brown Rottweiler mix. This cutie is a tank. He's a big, heavy boy, who is obviously very into eating treats. He loves making friends, and was very interested in Jax, but not to the point of being overly pushy. He's friendly, playful, and still has a lot of spunk!

Vivi dog.jpg
- Vivi (impound #41165) is an adult tan mix breed dog, who might have some Belgian malinois, greyhound, and collie in her? Whatever she is, she's a beautiful girl, who loves to give hugs and kisses. She's a little shy at first, especially in the shelter, but as soon as she knows you're trustworthy, she'll be your best friend.
 

