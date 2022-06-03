Promo's picks 6-2-2022.jpg

Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.

Luigi cat.jpg
- Luigi (impound #41732) is an adult orange and white tabby cat (top left). He's a friendly boy, who's curious and playful, and is always down for a good time. He got some catnip right before we met him, and he was rolling around his kennel, having a great time!
 
Chai cat.jpg
- Chai (impound #42028) is an adult white and orange tabby cat (top right). He's a calmer, sweet boy, who was a little cautious of a dog being so close to him. He's friendly, and loves a good ear scratch. He'll make a great pet!
 
Gunther dog.jpg
- Gunther (impound #41426) is a young adult brown, gray and white Akita mix dog. Don't be fooled by his white chin, that's just his coloring, he's actually a pretty young guy! He's friendly, playful, happy and curious, but seems to understand boundaries, and don't feel the need to get up in your face. This kiddo will make a great pet.
 
Chip dog.jpg
- Chip (impound #42498) is an adult brown and white lab mix. He's a happy boy, who can't wait to be your best friend! He has a good amount of energy, and would make a great adventure buddy!

