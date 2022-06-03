Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 603 PM PDT, National Weather Service employee reported heavy rain due to a thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area, including standing water on Interstate 90 in the advisory area. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Rain rates of up to 0.5 inches per hour are expected over the area. The high rainfall rates will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Millwood, Hauser, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Dishman, Mead, Country Homes, Fairwood and Huetter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&