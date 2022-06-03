Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, June 2nd
Claire Graham
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Current Contests
Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho, including the following county, Kootenai. Portions of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 603 PM PDT, National Weather Service employee reported heavy rain due to a thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area, including standing water on Interstate 90 in the advisory area. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Rain rates of up to 0.5 inches per hour are expected over the area. The high rainfall rates will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Millwood, Hauser, Trentwood, Green Acres, Otis Orchards, Dishman, Mead, Country Homes, Fairwood and Huetter. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Cougar attack in Stevens County severely injures 9-year-old girl; family raises money for medical fees
- Arrest made in Home Depot arson that caused $6-7 million in damage
- 'He was so beautiful, but he was really mean to me': 9-year-old girl continues to recover from cougar attack
- 9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Stevens County
- Meteor shower could light up sky Monday night
- Longtime partner of Mark Rypien files personal injury lawsuit after years of alleged abuse
- Cougar that attacked 9-year-old girl tests negative for rabies; WDFW provides details of the attack
- Missing 12-year-old girl found
- Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga
- SPD seizes over $100k in stolen property, breaks up theft ring
Videos
From Our Sponsors
- Sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates
Attorney Craig Swapp has quite a few favorite local spots for incredible food at every meal of the day. Check out his favorite local spots for each meal of the day. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.