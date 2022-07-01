Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, June 30th

Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.

Mr. Peabody cat.jpg
- Mr. Peabody (impound #42389) is an adult white and black long-haired cat. He's been through a little trouble, and has a little wound on his face, but don't let that scare you - it's healing nicely! He's a big sweet boy, with a lot of love to give, who is very interested in treats! He'll make a great pet!
 
Theo cat.jpg
- Theo (impound #43602) is an adult white and orange long-haired cat. He's a sweet, calm boy, who keeps his kennel as neat as possible! He's always interested in a good scratch behind the ear, and can't wait to get out of the shelter and into his forever home.
 
Kayah dog.jpg
- Kayah (impound #26542) is a young adult brown and white pit mix. She's a very excited sweetheart, who loves her toys and making human friends! Somehow she has been in the shelter for more than a year! We can't figure out why, she's friendly and playful, and wants nothing more than to find her forever family! She does need to be the only pet in your home.
 
Mushy dog.jpg
- Mushy (impound #43826) is an adult black lab, collie and maybe great dane? He's a big kid, who's very friendly, and a touch slobbery. He's playful, and can't wait to make friends. He hasn't been around other dogs much, so a meet and greet would be a good idea.  

