Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
Promo's Picks with Jax for Thursday, June 30th
Claire Graham
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, three missing after speed boat crashes on Pend Oreille River
- Officer shot in Sunday's drive-by incident released from hospital; judge sets bond of $1M each for suspects
- 'It looked ridiculous': alleged miscommunication with power company leads to disfiguration of Spokane County couple's mature trees
- Early Wednesday morning shooting sends two teens to the hospital
- Winners of the Half Ironman in Coeur d'Alene 2022 are in!
- Coeur d' Alene detectives investigating after newborn baby abandoned on apartment doorstep
- 'We were inches away from losing an officer': Multiple scenes under investigation after SPD officer shot, seriously injured in northeast Spokane
- Probable cause documents provide more details in northeast Spokane officer involved shooting
- Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
- Two from Washington arrested with 150,000 fentanyl pills, released the next week
Videos
From Our Sponsors
- Sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates
Driving is something we do every day, so it’s easy to forget about the risks associated with a car accident while on the road. Read more
- Sponsored by Craig Swapp & Associates
Attorney Craig Swapp has quite a few favorite local spots for incredible food at every meal of the day. Check out his favorite local spots for each meal of the day. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.