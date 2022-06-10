ppj.png
Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
 
Sam Bellamy cat.jpg

- Sam Bellamy (impound #41830) is an adult black and white long-haired cat. He's a tripod (three legs) but that doesn't seem to bother him at all! It's a recent amputation, but it's healing up really well. He's a very friendly, energetic, playful guy, who loves to explore and make friends.

Alex cat.jpg
- Alex (impound #41781) is an adult cream colored short-haired cat. He's very sweet, and somewhat shy at first, but will probably warm up a bunch as soon as he gets out of the shelter. He's a very handsome boy with light colored eyes, but don't let them fool you - he can see just fine!
 
Gunner dog.jpg
- Gunner (impound #42379) is an adult black and white pit mix. He's an affectionate, happy boy, who just wants to be loved. He'll probably do best as the only dog in your home, but he'll make a great pet. He's playful, but calm, and a total sweetie.  
 
Ferdinand dog.jpg
- Ferdinand (impound #41681) is an adult white and brown pit mix. He's a very friendly, energetic boy, who just wants to be your best friend! He's done well in his play group with other dogs his size, but we're not quite sure how he is around small animals. He'd like to have a meet and greet with any other pets he'll be living with.

