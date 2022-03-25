Are you searching for that purrfect new family member to call your home complete? Maybe one of these four furry friends from SCRAPS is just the right fit!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
Missy cat.jpg
- Missy (impound #39692) is an adult brown tabby cat. She's a sweet, affectionate girl, who's very curious to know what's going on around her. She was very interested in meeting Jax! She's all about ear scratches, and can't wait to be your best friend.
phantom cat (1).jpg

- Phantom (impound #39391) is an adult black cat. He's a sweet boy, who's ready to get out of the shelter, and into a comfy home. He's very treat motivated, so he'll be easy to make friends with. He's happy, affectionate, and will make a great pet.

Browser dog.jpg

- Browser (impound #39480) is a young adult brown and tan brindle pit mix. This handsome boy looks like a tiger! He's energetic, playful, and loves catching tennis balls. He was a little overly interested in Jax, so he might do best in a home with no small animals. He's a big, happy boy, who will benefit from some training, and having an outlet for his energy.

Torpedo dog.jpg
- Torpedo (impound #36745) is a young adult brown and white border collie mix. His name suits him well, he's a very aerodynamic dog! He's friendly, affectionate, happy and enthusiastic to make friends. He can't wait to be your new adventure buddy.

