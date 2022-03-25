- Phantom (impound #39391) is an adult black cat. He's a sweet boy, who's ready to get out of the shelter, and into a comfy home. He's very treat motivated, so he'll be easy to make friends with. He's happy, affectionate, and will make a great pet.
- Browser (impound #39480) is a young adult brown and tan brindle pit mix. This handsome boy looks like a tiger! He's energetic, playful, and loves catching tennis balls. He was a little overly interested in Jax, so he might do best in a home with no small animals. He's a big, happy boy, who will benefit from some training, and having an outlet for his energy.