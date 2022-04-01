Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Seamus (impound #39868) is an adult medium-haired black cat with white markings. He's a very regal sweetheart, who likes to sit on his perch, high in the top of his kennel. He can't wait to get out of the shelter, so he can rule the roost in your home.
- Pipsqueak (impound #39807) is a young adult brown tabby cat. He's a handsome little guy, who warms right up if you give him a good chin scratch. He's friendly, affectionate and calm.
- Barnabus (impound #39426) is a senior black and white pit mix. He's a sweet older boy, who still has a lot of spunk in him! He's playful, curious, and polite, but still likes to get some good play time in.
- Cookie (impound #39250) is an adult white, gray and brown speckled lab, heeler, and (maybe) corgi mix. If you're looking for an adorably stumpy, sweet, friendly girl, look no further than Cookie! She's a kind, gentle love, who can't wait to be your best friend. She's affectionate and happy, and will make a great pet.