Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jax! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
- Isaac (impound #41857) is an adult orange tabby cat. He's a sweet boy, who loves to lounge. He was happy to be around Jax, and was definitely interested in the chin scratches and ear rubs we could provide.
- Goliath (impound #41080) is an adult long-haired gray tabby cat. He's a big, friendly boy, who just wants to be loved. He's a little shy and standoff-ish in the shelter, but that's just because he can't wait to get into his forever home.
- Willow (impound #41350) is an adult fawn (grayish tan) and white pitbull mix. She's a very sweet and gentle girl, who is very skittish in the shelter. She's nervous about loud noises, and will retreat to the corner if she's afraid. She'll need a loving home that can give her some time to warm up, but as soon as she's comfortable, I'm sure she'll be a great pet.
- Lacy (impound #31029) is an adult tan pitbull mix, who's missing her front leg. She definitely lost her leg a long time ago, so it's all healed up and doesn't seem to bother her at all! She's playful, outgoing and friendly, and she'll do great going on adventures, as long as you keep her physical abilities in mind. She might like a home that doesn't have stairs.