- Smokey (impound #42242) is an adult gray long haired cat. She's a shy girl, who really doesn't like being in the shelter. As soon as she realizes you'll pet her though, she warms right up, and wants to be your best friend. She'd like a quiet home that will give her some time to settle in.
- Blossom (impound #41765) is an adult black heeler mix. This petite little lady is so scared in the shelter, she really can't wait to get out from her kennel and into a wonderful home. She's a sweet girl, who's very trusting of a gentle hand, and she'll absolutely give you kisses as soon as she knows you'll be nice to her! While she may appear very timid, she does great in her playgroup with other dogs, and she'll definitely open up once she's in a comfortable space. She also has herding instinct, which is fun in groups!
- Gus (impound #40213) is an adult white and gray spotted (blue merle) pit mix. He's a big boy, who's a lot of fun! He's friendly, curious, playful and very outgoing. He loves making friends, and will take all the love you can give him.