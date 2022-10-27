Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
 
- Gabie (impound #44703) is a dilute torbie "teenage" kitten. She's a curious girl, who's affectionate, playful and happy. The second she realized we were video taping her, she started showing off her best dance moves, rolling around and posing! She's a sweetheart and can't wait to be your best friend.
 
- Emma (impound #48599) is a white and brown tabby "teenage" kitten. She's a timid girl who's a little jumpy, but warms up very quickly, and loves to make friends. She's curious and gentle, and is always up for some treats! She'll make a great pet.
 
- Layla (impound #48902) is a young senior brown gray and white beagle and hound mix. She's might have some gray hair, but don't let her age fool you. She's extremely energetic, friendly and outgoing, and loves people and animals. She'll do best in a home that can take her on adventures and then let her snuggle up.
 
- Annabelle (impound #25528) is an adult white pit mix. She's a very sweet girl who loves people, but doesn't do well around other animals, and really wants to be the only dog in your home. She's definitely had puppies before, so it's high time someone took care of her!

