- Marshmello and Smokey (impound #47921 and #47922) are a bonded pair of adult cats. Marshmello is black and white, Smokey is gray and white. These two boys are curious, playful, very treat motivated, and friendly! They're best friends, so they'd like to be adopted together.
- Porsche (impound #47379) is an adult flame point Siamese cat. She's a beautiful girl, who is super calm, friendly and curious. She is a little bit of an escape artist at the shelter, but it's hard to blame her for wanting to get out of her kennel. She can't wait to be your best friend.
- Phoebe (impound #48225) is an adult tan and black Anatolian Shepherd mix. She's a big fluffy girl, who is very shy in the shelter. She was even cautious of being around Jersey, but she was very friendly through their meeting. She seems like once she knows she's in a safe place at home, she'll warm right up and be a wonderful pet!