PPJ
Here are this week's Promo's Picks with Jersey! All of them are up for adoption at SCRAPS.
 
Bond cat.jpg
- Bond (impound #42371) is an adult black cat. He's a sweet boy, who is very ready to get out of the shelter and into his forever home! He came into SCRAPS in June, and he's been going through some medical treatment, but now he's doing great! He's very treat motivated, and can't wait to be your best friend.
Pugsly cat.jpg
- Pugsly (impound #47183) is an adult gray and white cat. He's a very shy boy, who is pretty overwhelmed in the shelter. He's very friendly and affectionate, but right now it's taking a while for him to come out of his shell. It's hard to imagine that would be the case when he gets adopted though! He'll make a great pet as soon as he's feeling the love.
 
Ichiro dog.jpg

- Ichiro (impound #47338, bottom left) is a young adult brown and black brindle German shepherd and border collie mix. He's a very energetic, playful and happy boy, who can't wait to make friends! He was actually very polite around Jersey, even when Jersey jumped out of my arms and ran up to him! He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for all of his energy - maybe even a baseball field ;)  

Lexie dog.jpg
- Lexie (impound #47376, bottom right) is an adult, mostly black with brown German shepherd mix. She's a calmer, very happy and friendly girl, who really can't wait to be your best friend. She's very smart and inquisitive, and will keep her nose to the ground if you let her! Hey Spokane Police, are you hiring? She'd love to sniff out crime!

