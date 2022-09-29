- Ichiro (impound #47338, bottom left) is a young adult brown and black brindle German shepherd and border collie mix. He's a very energetic, playful and happy boy, who can't wait to make friends! He was actually very polite around Jersey, even when Jersey jumped out of my arms and ran up to him! He'll do best in a home that can give him an outlet for all of his energy - maybe even a baseball field ;)
Promo's Picks with Jersey for Thursday, September 29th
Claire Graham
News Anchor
