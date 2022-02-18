WHL_Everett Silvertips at Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley (26) brings the puck down the ice during a WHL hockey game against the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, Oct 3, 2021 at Spokane Arena in Spokane WA. 

 James Snook/The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following announcements from Gov. Jay Inslee about the next steps in Washington's COVID-19 response, The Spokane Chiefs will no longer require proof of vaccination starting March 1.

The new rules will apply to five Chiefs games starting with the the March 9 match against Vancouver.

Here's the full list of games that will not require vaccination for entry. 

  • Wednesday, March 9 vs. Vancouver — TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
  • Saturday, March 12 vs. Tri-City — Miller Lite St. Paddy's Day Jersey Giveaway
  • Tuesday, March 15 vs. Everett — TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway
  • Saturday, March 19 vs. Tri-City — Coca-Cola Family Feast Night
  • Wednesday, April 6 vs. Everett — Coeur d'Alene Casino BINGO Night & Regular Season Finale

