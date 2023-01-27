SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope.
“Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”
Garcia, the head of Jewels Helping Hands, stood in front of Camp Hope Friday explaining how crucial it is to be prepared for these temperature drops across the Inland Northwest; that need for warmth, turns into a need for survival if you are homeless.
Right now, between 130-178 people are living on the property; this is hundreds lower than just a couple of months ago.
Tuesday morning, Jewels Helping Hands filled 20 propane tanks for the camp, when they normally only need to fill 20 a week. The National Weather Service is forecasting single-digit lows Saturday and Sunday, with wind chill values making it feel as if it is nearly ten degrees below zero outside.
The community is coming together to ensure everybody stays warm this weekend.
“We’re ace the helpful place,” Zack Bailey said.
Bailey works at The General Store on Division in Spokane, a local store that has a little bit of everything. From snow shovels to ice melt, winter coats and sleds, The General Store has the community covered on all things winter.
Bailey filled the propane tanks for Camp Hope this morning.
“We like to utilize people in our community, and they’ve always been extremely helpful to us,” Garcia said.
Two “warming centers” will be up and running this weekend for those living inside Camp Hope – with space heaters pushing out the warm air, truly helping keep the homeless alive.
“Our fear is always people experiencing homelessness dying from the cold,” Garcia said.