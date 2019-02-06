SPOKANE, Wash. - In less than a week, Spokane County voters will decide whether to add additional police officers and retain more than two dozen firefighters.
Proposition 1, which appears on the Feb. 12 special election ballot, would fund the hiring of 20 Spokane police officers and retain 30 of the 48 firefighters hired thanks to the SAFER grant two years ago.
If Prop 1 passes, homeowners will pay a $0.30 tax for every $1,000 in assessed property value.
For example, a $200,000 home would cost $60 a year, and a $300,000 home would cost $90 a year.
Proponents of the levy say it will increase public safety. According to Prop 1, the Spokane Police Department has the capacity to investigate just 25 percent of property crime.
In addition, the levy would help pay for the continuation of the Alternative Response Unit program (ARU), which allows smaller vehicles to respond to less acute requests for services and allow for larger fire apparatus to remain ready for critical calls.
Mayor David Condon does not support Prop 1. In a statement from the City of Spokane, "He is supportive of continuing to make smart investments in public safety as revenues grow over time. Since 2012, he has added 52 police officers with his approach."
The Mayor will evaluate the results of the SAFER grant to determine what makes sense to keep, then develop the funding plan.