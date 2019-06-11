Welp Spokane, perhaps a local Chick-Fil-A is in the works again?
Just to not get our hopes up AGAIN, let's say it's looking like a possibility.
A document filed from Don Ikeler and Chick-Fil-A, Inc. with the Department of Ecology hinted at a possible location on Newport Highway.
The proposal description reads: " Chick-fil-A, Inc: Construction of restaurant w/drive through ~ 4833 sf; includes 80 parking stalls, associated curbing, sidewalks, landscaping, trash enclosure, storm water infrastructure and site lighting."
The location is listed as 9304 N Newport Hwy, Spokane, WA - Parcel 36202-0096. That space, located next to the Home Depot and Walmart in north Spokane, had previously been used by an auto dealership.
The document was issued Friday, June 7 and says comments are due on it by June 21.
A checklist document provided with the application says after submitting plans for a check in July, they hope to pull permits and break ground as soon as the plan check is complete.
KHQ has reached out to Ikeler and officials with City of Spokane and Chick-Fil-A regarding this possible location, and reporter Patrick Erickson is working to get more details.
This is better news for the Spokane area, as last summer people faced a roller coaster of emotions when Chick-Fil-A listed that a location was coming soon to Gonzaga and it was taken down the next day.
An official for Gonzaga later dispelled the rumor, and a Chick-Fil-A spokesperson cited a web error as the reason the location was incorrectly listed on the website.
"While we are always looking for new locations, we have nothing to confirm in the Spokane, Washington area at this time," the Chick-Fil-A spokesperson told us last August.
So with that, let's tread lightly and hope for the best: the potential of some beloved chicken sandwiches coming to the Inland Northwest.