Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A proposal to introduce an autonomous shuttle bus service, known as Olli, in Spokane has failed to pass through City Council.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, December 2, the Spokane City Council is set to vote on whether to approve $88,000 to bring Olli, an autonomous shuttle bus service, to the Lilac City.
However, even if Olli gets the City Council's approval, it's not a guarantee it'll actually be coming to Spokane.
The city is in a contest to get Olli, along with several other northwest cities.
One thing that apparently enticed Local Motors, Olli's manufacturer, to the area, was seeing how the service would operate in the snow.
The city is currently working on a route plan for the shuttle bus service, which would likely include the Howard Street promenade area of Riverfront Park.
There's still a lot of work to do, and at this time there's no official start date for the service, even if Spokane is chosen. But the city is hoping for "sometime in 2020," if they win the pilot contract.
Olli has a top speed of 25 mph and comes equipped with lidar, a system that's similar to radar, but uses laser beams to navigate rather than radio waves.
